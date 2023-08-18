LUBBOCK, Texas — National Sorghum Producers will now begin accepting entries for the 2023 National Sorghum Yield Contest. State and national winners are selected from contestants split into east and west regions for each division, which includes irrigated, dryland no-till, dryland tillage and one overall winner for food grade.
The entry deadline for the 2023 National Sorghum Yield Contest is Nov. 15. A complete field of 10 or more continuous acres, planted in the sorghum seed variety named on the entry form, will be designated as the contest field. The contestants must harvest and report at least 1.5 contiguous acres. Harvest reports will now be made available to contest entrants beginning May 1, and all completed forms must be received at the NSP office or postmarked no later than Nov. 25.
“This competition motivates farmers and seed companies to explore innovative genetics and techniques for enhancing sorghum yields,” NSP CEO Tim Lust said. “Despite the 2022 drought, we saw excellent top-end yields in the contest from growers nationwide. We look forward to expanding on that success in 2023, and we anticipate a high level of participation in the upcoming contest, resulting in new yield records being set.”
The goal of the National Sorghum Yield Contest is to increase grower yields, transfer knowledge between growers to enhance management and identify sorghum producers who excel in each state and throughout the country. In order to enroll, contestants must be a paid NSP member at the time of entry. More than one member of a family may enroll, but each member must have a separate membership. All entries will be reviewed and divisions will be placed off of yield only. National and state winners will be recognized at the 2024 Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas.
To find the entry form, 2023 yield contest rules and more information, interested contestants can visit www.sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest/ or contact NSP Director of Operations Julie Barclay at 806-749-3478.
