Stressors on and off the farm have seldom been more prominent than they are today.
While some stress can result in positive outcomes, how much is too much?
Extension Educator at the University of Nebraska/Lincoln, Brandy VanDeWalle, says persistent stress that causes prolonged sleeplessness, marked changes in behavior, or dependence on substances such as drugs or alcohol, are red flags that generally signal a need for professional assistance.
“Stress that motivates us to get things done, such as planting and harvest, can be a good thing,” VanDeWalle says. “If stressful situations drain our energy and make us overly anxious or withdraw from socializing, we may need to seek help to deal with it.”
Signs of stress overload may include a sudden lack of ability to make decisions, abrupt agitation and declining quality in work such as caring for livestock.
“That kind of situation could lead to increased accidents, which hopefully aren’t fatal,” VanDeWalle says.
Stress is defined as “anxiety, strain or tension caused by a new burden or outside force, resulting in an internal struggle that often causes apprehension or uneasiness.” Increased levels of stress over a long period of time may threaten an individual’s mental and/or physical health. The key to dealing with stress can lie in our acceptance skills, which allow us to see the stressor as controllable or uncontrollable.
Additional symptoms may include moodiness, neglecting personal health, low self-esteem, loneliness, hopelessness and thoughts of suicide.
To help cope with stress, begin evaluating your ability to deal with it by asking yourself some questions:
• Has this happened before?
• What did I learn the last time this happened?
• Are my fears realistic?
• Next year, how important will this be?
• What else can I do?
Helpful self-talk includes:
• I did the best I could in that situation.
• Things are hard, so I will focus more.
• Someday we will laugh about this.
• This is a learning experience.
• Focus on controlling what is controllable.
Maintaining a positive attitude and avoiding automatic assumptions about negative outcomes helps in living and working with others to identify solutions to stressors.
Other ways to reduce stress include:
• Regular exercise
• Prioritize times for leisure activities
• Eating healthy
• Managing time and planning work/activities
• Begin a new hobby or revive a past one
• Get enough sleep and maintain a regular sleep schedule
• Look for something positive in each day
• Connect with sources of support
• Set realistic goals and expectations
• Balance work and play
• Don’t be afraid to ask for help
“Pride, reluctance to admit to any weakness and fear of stigma related to a need for counseling or help with stressful conditions are all reasons people avoid reaching out,” VanDeWalle says. “Farmers are sometimes fearful that a counselor won’t truly understand the stresses of farm life. Anyone who has an uncomfortable experience with a counselor should know they can seek a different counseling source. It’s like obtaining a second opinion for a health issue. Don’t hesitate to look further for the source that fully meets your need.”
Signs of excessive stress may be apparent to family and friends well before a person sees their need for assistance. In that case, active listening is an important tool in discovering the best path to wellness.
“It’s can be very difficult to know how to approach someone if you believe they’re struggling to cope,” VanDeWalle says. “We should be empathetic, sympathetic and perhaps share some insight gained in our own struggles with a similar situation. We could ask if the person has considered talking to someone about their situation and shouldn’t hesitate to ask if they’ve considered hurting themselves or taking their life.”
While confronting suicidal thoughts may be uncomfortable, research documents that those who attempt suicide say they were less likely to try hurting themselves if someone had asked them how they were doing. In every case, it’s critical to use a non-judgmental approach.
“On my phone, I use the name AAA to keep the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number (800-273-8255) at the top of my list,” VanDeWalle says. “That way, if I’m talking to someone who needs help, I have immediate access to assistance.”
Anytime a person acknowledges thoughts of suicide, it’s recommended that they are not allowed to be isolated and by themselves before receiving help.
“If you’re able to connect them with a resource, you might offer to follow up with them in a few days to see how they’re doing,” VanDeWalle says. “If you extend that offer, be sure to follow up with them. For someone who’s suicidal, there’s nothing worse than failing to show your support by forgetting to contact them.”
If the offer to help is met with a negative response, let the person know that the gesture was made because their personal well-being is important to you.
“You might also tell them you believe it’s better to lose their friendship than to see them lose their life,” VanDeWalle says. “If they are angry, it’s likely they’ll get over it in time. If not, it’s still better to act on an instinct than regret not helping someone who ends up harming themselves.”
“There are many stressors that farmers can’t control,” VanDeWalle adds. “Commodity prices, weather, equipment breakdowns. When families farm together, it may involve unique types of stress.
All of us can adopt the attitude that we manage what we can and do the best with those things that are out of our control.”
Nebraska’s Rural Response Hotline offers no-cost vouchers for confidential mental health services and information about farm mediation clinics at 800-464-0258.
Farm Mediation, a service to help resolve disputes involving farm loans, etc., is available by calling 402-471-4876.
Nebraska Resource and Referral System (NRRS) lists toll free numbers, websites and email contacts to help in quickly connecting to specific services. Visit nrrs.ne.gov.
Additional resources:
Crisis Text Line — Text HOME to 741741
National Suicide Prevention Resource Center at www.sprc.org — find information about suicide, effective prevention information, resources and programs, training, news and highlights and more.
Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
