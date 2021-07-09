Geis: Culling Decisions In A Drought

With a complete reversal of fortunes from two years ago, we now have to consider ways to manage our cow herd when grass is short. For folks who are backed into a corner, culling cows may be an unavoidable option. If we are forced into this situation, we want to take the time to make sure that the cows we cull end up giving us a smaller, but more productive herd. But with a number of opinions out there on how to cull cows, it’s difficult to decide where to start.
The most obvious cow to cull is the animal that is not bred. She will not produce income for you next year, so why waste valuable feed on her this year? If you haven’t done so in the past, try using ultrasound for pregnancy detection this year. Ultrasound can be successfully performed 28 days after the bulls are pulled, as compared to palpation that requires at least 45 days to be accurate.
The next group to go are the animals that cause trouble. While there may be other animals that are less productive, the troublemakers are the ones that can lead to very expensive bills at inconvenient times. This would include the fence crawlers that can lead to damages for motorists or neighbors’ crops and the mean cows that can give you an expensive hospital visit. These cows simply cannot wean a calf large enough to pay for those kinds of bills.
With the opens and the troublesome gone, the next group to go are the late calvers. By calving months behind the rest of the group, they wean a calf that is significantly smaller while consuming the same amount of feed. These can easily be eliminated by ultrasounding 28 days after you have given the cows two to three cycles to breed. Unless these animals played a good game of catch-up, they will fall into the open category.
The last of the expensive cows to cull are the gummer cows. While they may be on time, without good teeth they will winter rougher than an animal that has a full set. If you have no idea who has nice chompers and who needs a dentist, mouth the cows while ultrasounding this summer and tag the gummers with a different color than the rest of the herd. Then cull them at the fall bred sale, because it does no good to check mouths if you don’t make a decision with that information.
With the most expensive cows out of the herd, it is time to get down to smaller issues if you need to cull deeper. If you retain your own replacement heifers, I cannot recommend highly enough culling those with bad feet. Many feet ailments, such as cork-screw toes, are hereditary, and seldom do we keep track of our breeding tight enough to keep an unsound cow’s heifer from entering the herd. These animals are also less thrifty than the sound ones, hence adding another incentive to remove them from the herd. Once feet have been checked, repeat the process with bad bags.
The last group to go I call the “outliers.” These are cows that are significantly bigger or smaller than your average animal. Because calves sell better in larger groups, having an outlier cow raise an outlier calf leads to more sorting at the barn, which in turn lowers the price you’ll receive for the whole calf crop. These are hard to part with, because often they are good animals, but they just don’t fit into your system.
Culling cattle is never fun, but at times it is the only possibility to survive a drought. If we are forced into this decision, the glass half-full mentality is to look at it as a herd improvement exercise. This way, when the rains return, we can take advantage of a better herd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.