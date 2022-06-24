HURON — Nominations are now open for the 2022 Rural Dakota Pride awards. Designed to recognize volunteers who give back to their rural communities and sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU), rural citizens are encouraged to nominate a volunteer from their community on or before July 1.
“We all know individuals who share their time and talents to do what needs to be done in our rural communities,” said Karla Hofhenke, executive director for SDFU. “This award is designed to recognize the individuals who work behind the scenes to make sure the traditions we treasure continue. They are the ones who organize fundraisers when a community member is in need. They are the folks who keep our communities safe.”
As the state’s largest agriculture organization, SDFU understands the integral role healthy communities play in supporting our state’s family farmers and ranchers.
“South Dakota’s agriculture producers and their communities are closely connected,” said Doug Sombke, President, SDFU. “The Rural Dakota Pride honor is one of many ways SDFU works to show our support for both.”
Nominate a volunteer before July 1
The 2022 Rural Dakota Pride honorees will be recognized during a ceremony at the South Dakota State Fair. To nominate an individual who donates their time and talents to make your rural community a better place, visit www.sdfufoundation.org and click on the Rural Dakota Pride tab at the top of the page.
Nomination forms can also be requested by contacting Hofhenke at Karla@sdfu.org or calling the South Dakota Farmers Union state office at 605-352-6761.
Nomination deadline is July 1. Learn more and meet the 2021 Rural Dakota Pride Honorees by visiting www.sdfufoundation.org.
