BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension encourages landowners to consider prescribed fire as a land management tool. The South Dakota Grass-land Coalition, in partnership with SDSU Extension and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will host several free Prescribed Fire Training sessions tailored to private landowners. The spring 2023 schedule will include five evening classroom opportunities and three field day events.
A class will be held March 23 at Jo Dean’s in Yankton. Check-in and supper are from 5-5:30 p.m., and the classes are from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Meals and drinks are not provided, but attendees can order a meal if they choose. Registration for evening classroom sessions is requested but not required.
Classroom sessions will focus on basic training topics related to prescribed fire on private land: fire planning and design; goals, objectives, and safety; ecology and weather; communications; and United States Department of Agriculture/agency program rules.
There will also be combined classroom and field sessions in April and May where participants attend a classroom training in the morning, then participate in live fire events in the afternoon. Students will spend 8:30 a.m. to noon in the classroom, break for lunch, and participate in field exercises from 12:30-6:30 p.m. on the first day. Lunch is not provided.
Field sessions will also include an optional second day, where students will plan and assist in a complete prescribed burn under the direction of instructors.
This year’s combined classroom and field sessions are scheduled for April 18-19 at Pasque Hill in Brandon, April 25-26 at SDSU Oak Lake Station in Astoria, and May 16-17 at SDSU Oak Lake Station. May 2-3 is the alternate date for the April 25-26 sessions in the case of inclement weather.
Field sessions will focus on fire equipment, firebreak preparation, weather and fuels, burn techniques, and live fire exercises. Landowners will work directly with experienced fire professionals throughout the day.
All individuals must participate in a classroom session before they can join a live fire field training session. Anyone who has attended a previous classroom session since 2013 can register for the field sessions without repeating the classroom training.
Field day participants will receive the schedule and instructions on appropriate attire prior to the event. Registration for field days is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.