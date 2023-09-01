Whether running a legacy business, launching something new or inspiring change in a community, it’s important to have a strong support system.

However, networking can be challenging, particularly in rural areas. In addition to providing training on specific topics and skills, SDSU Extension’s cohort programs help people overcome challenges to build their support network and develop a deep knowledge base.

