PIERRE — Due to the spread of COVID-19, many commercial applicator testing locations remain closed throughout South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) will offer an online commercial applicator test for commercial applicators who need certification and a temporary license for the 2020 season. Applicators who pass the online exam will be issued a temporary commercial applicator license valid through Sept. 30, 2020.
The online commercial applicator exam can be found at https://apps.sd.gov/doa/cwt/default.aspx. If you have any questions or experience problems with the online test, contact the SDDA at 605-773-5425 or SDDAAgronomy@state.sd.us
Starting Oct. 1, 2020, the temporary license may be extended by completing a regular commercial proctored exam(s) at an SDSU Extension testing location.
If an applicator’s certification and license are current, and they need to add a specific category for the upcoming spray season, please contact the SDDA.
