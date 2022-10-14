Harvest Begins
Jordan Loscher

Fall harvest has begun in Nebraska, and farmers are realizing the toll that this year’s drought has taken on crops.

After an exceptionally dry winter, late spring rains gave hope for this growing season. However, as precipitation chances shifted to typical hit-or-miss summer patterns, even irrigated crops suffered from the lack of soil moisture reserves.

