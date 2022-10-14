Fall harvest has begun in Nebraska, and farmers are realizing the toll that this year’s drought has taken on crops.
After an exceptionally dry winter, late spring rains gave hope for this growing season. However, as precipitation chances shifted to typical hit-or-miss summer patterns, even irrigated crops suffered from the lack of soil moisture reserves.
There have been local reports of the best dryland soybean fields yielding only 30 bushels per acre and of some of the worst dryland corn fields getting just 4 bushels per acre.
Irrigated cropland isn’t immune to low yields. The drought strained irrigation wells, and farmers whose center pivots experienced storm damage or other breakdowns sometimes struggled with getting timely repairs due to ongoing supply chain disruptions. Inadequate irrigation during pollination reduces yields.
Local farmers are also reporting that even though corn fields may look completely dried down, most of the grain is far from ready for combining. Especially with dryland corn, the plants died before they could dry down. The result is that ears may be rubbery and the kernels too wet to harvest without posing significant challenges in bin-drying.
Dryland corn and soybean yields are expected to remain well below average. Yields for irrigated crops are predicted to vary widely depending on irrigation timing and continuity this summer.
For perspective, dryland beans averaged 55 bushels per acre in 2017 and irrigated beans averaged 67 bushels per acre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in Nebraska. Dryland corn in the state averaged 147 bushels per acre and irrigated corn averaged 200 bushels per acre.
Even with moisture challenges, 35% of Nebraska’s corn fields are rated in good to excellent condition, and overall corn has matured similar to last year and ahead of the five-year average, according to NASS. In South Dakota, 38% of corn fields are in good to excellent condition. Corn maturation in South Dakota is behind last year but ahead of average.
Of Nebraska’s soybean fields, 35% are rated in good to excellent condition, per NASS. Bean maturation in Nebraska is close to the average timeline. In South Dakota, 37% of bean fields are in good to excellent condition. Like corn, South Dakota beans are maturing slightly behind last year but on par with the five-year average.
Pasture quality is generally an indication of soil moisture. According to the NASS, Nebraska pasture conditions sit at only 4% good to excellent and a whopping 80% poor. This matches soil moisture reports that 81% of the state’s topsoil is short along with 84% of the state’s subsoil. In South Dakota, 17% of pasture is in good to excellent condition and 60% is rated as poor. A total of 80% of topsoil moisture and 79% of subsoil moisture is short.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota is currently in an Extreme to Exceptional Drought with drought conditions expected to persist through at least the end of the calendar year.
A bright spot for farmers is commodity prices. As of Oct. 6, the average commodity corn price was $6.76 per bushel and the average commodity soybean price, as of Sept. 15, was $13.75 per bushel.
This is good news for farmers whose input costs, such as diesel and fertilizer, are at historic highs. Many farmers saw a 400% inflation in fertilizer costs alone. The University of Illinois and Ohio State University calculated that break-even commodity prices — meaning the price that producers would need to receive for their grain to match the cost of inputs — in 2022 would be $4.73 per bushel for corn and $11.06 per bushel for soybeans.
Earlier this year, there was concern that the impending global recession would drop grain prices below that breakeven level, but the drought that is affecting much of the U.S. Grain Belt — and has cut U.S. production forecasts — has given a much-needed boost to prices.
What remains to be seen is just how much that drought has soured yields.
