Snow along with gusty winds this morning. Then becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Mostly clear early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 21F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
PIERRE — Join S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for a two-day, multi-state conference focused on producer education and small production operations, March 21-22 at Drifters Conference Center in Ft. Pierre.
The Upper Midwest Urban and Rural Ag Innovation Conference (UMURAI) is a premier gathering of agricultural professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts from across the region. Bringing together experts and knowledgeable leaders to discuss the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in soil health, specialty crop production, livestock management, and rural and urban agriculture.
UMURAI is focused on exploring the unique challenges and opportunities facing farmers and producers in both urban and rural settings. There will be multiple sessions held throughout this conference led by professionals discussing cutting-edge research and practical solutions for improving soil health and fertility, increasing the efficiency and profitability of specialty crop production, and managing livestock more effectively.
In addition, we will dive deeper into the exciting world of urban agriculture, exploring how it is transforming the way we think about production and distribution. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or just starting out, our conference is the perfect opportunity to learn from experts in the field, network with like-minded professionals, and stay up to date on the latest trends and innovations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.