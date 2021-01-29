LINCOLN, Neb. — Plan now to attend the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society’s Virtual Healthy Farms Conference, beginning Feb. 6. Online registration is available at www.sustainablenebraska.org.
The conference dates are Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 via ZOOM. All presentations will be followed by a live Q&A session in which all registered attendees may participate. The complete speaker list is available on the SustainableNebraska.org website.
Wally Graeber, treasure with NSAS said, “We have a thoughtful lineup of presenting farmers, a great online venue that will create an atmosphere of engaging learning, growing, and appreciating food and farming.”
This year's presentations will be held every Saturday Feb. 6 through March 6, from 10 a.m. to noon on the following themes:
• Feb. 6: Direct Marketing in a Pandemic
• Feb. 13: How Nebraska’s Agriculture Fits into the Global Dynamic
• Feb. 20: Local Meat Processing
• Feb.27: Land Access: Connecting the Generations via the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society
• March 6: Creating A Seat at Our Table: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
The Healthy Farms Conference has been hosted by the Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society for over 40 years. The conference combines farmer-to-farmer training with sessions aimed at equipping farmers, aspiring farmers, foodies, and advocates with the skills and knowledge about sustainable agriculture.
For more, visit: www.sustainablenebraska.org.
