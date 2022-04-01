HURON — After a year of state-wide drought, The South Dakota (SD) NRCS has published “Focus on Soil Health,” featuring new state-wide data including the Cropping Systems Inventory, detailing extreme weather conditions and the effect of implementing soil health practices versus conventional agricultural practices. In 2021, the SD NRCS reported 48% of cropping system acres to be using the no-till method. Coupled with the use of mulch tillage on about one-fifth of the cropland in the state, two out of every three acres in SD are protected with high residue cropping systems.
Soil health practices are effective on more than only crop land. More than half the ranchers in SD, some 50-60%, practice at least a simple rotational grazing system, according to a 2018 rancher survey by South Dakota State University (SDSU) and detailed in the new “Focus on Soil Health.” While rotational grazing reasons may be more for forage production rather than focused on building healthier soils, the benefit is the same: soil health practices benefit the environment, the land, the animals, the soil, sustainability, and the bottom-line production revenue for producers.
In 2019, 31% of farmers and ranchers practicing soil health reported increased profitability, compared to 12% of conventional producers. The new “Focus on Soil Health” explains that on rangeland, it’s important to “Remember the R’s” for soil health profitability. Rotating pastures is the grazing management technique that enables pastures to be rested. This period of Rest after grazing, in turn, allows time for both plants and their roots to Recover, thus Rest, rotate, and recover is emphasized.
“Focus on Soil Health” also contains information about recent SD weather extremes and impressive resiliency through soil health practices. Looking to the future, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects that while heavy precipitation events and annual rainfall will increase, the intensity of droughts will also increase.
“I’ve seen moisture savings, increased water holding capacity, and higher water infiltration rates and organic matter along with lower fertilizer rates and machinery costs.” explained SD producer and soil health mentor David Kruger. “We have the ability to plant and harvest in more adverse conditions while maintaining yields. Overall, it means more stable crop yields in all conditions with a lower cost of production and higher profitability.”
Through extreme weather, economics, and building resilience, soil health focus is increasing across SD, leading to a sustainable landscape and greater prosperity for farmers, ranchers and landowners.
To find out more about the most recent soil building data and practices, download the full 12-page publication at www.bit.ly/SDFSH2021.
