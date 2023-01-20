BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension will host two days of Rye Production and Utilization Workshops on Feb. 15-16 in two South Dakota communities.
The first workshop is 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Holiday Inn Express (1103 N. Splitrock Blvd.) in Brandon, and the second is from 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Two Spurs Steakhouse (610 S.D. Hwy. 46) in Wagner.
If you are thinking about adding rye to your farming operations, these free programs will provide expert information on growing, feeding, and marketing options. Seven SDSU faculty and SDSU Extension field specialists will speak on topics ranging from rye grain and forage production to economics to rye use in feed for beef and swine.
“Cereal rye production is on the rise in South Dakota, but many producers have questions about things like raising high yields, and safely feeding or marketing it,” said Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist. “We plan to provide an opportunity to learn about these topics, answer producers’ questions and host discussions with this set of workshops.”
To register for this course, visit the SDSU Extension events page and search “rye.” Walk-ins the days of each event are also welcome.
For more information, contact the Southeast Research Farm at 605-563-2989 or Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist, at 605-995-7378 or Sara.Bauder@sdstate.edu.
