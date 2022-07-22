LYONS, Neb. — Farmers and ranchers are invited to participate in a free webinar July 26 from noon-1 p.m., CT, to learn more about their federal crop insurance options.

“Crop Insurance for Diversified Operations” will be hosted by Center for Rural Affairs Policy Associate Kate Hansen and Megan Vaith, crop insurance agent and founder of Northbourne Organic Crop Insurance LLC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.