NORFOLK, Neb. —The 34th annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 17-18, 2021, at Northeast Community College’s Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex, located at the intersection of highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. The show is sponsored and presented by Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio of Norfolk.
The event traditionally takes place in mid-January, but due to the current directed health measures in place, the event is moving to the later date.
More than 135 vendors representing several different firms will stand ready to demonstrate what lies ahead for agriculture through new equipment and technology. Free demonstrations and door prizes will highlight the show.
Concessions will be available both days hosted by Northeast Community College Ag students, with the proceeds benefiting their programs at the school.
Shuttle service to and from the parking lot will be available. Admission to the show is free.
