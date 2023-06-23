LYONS, Neb. — As demand for clean energy increases, many state and local governments are prudently discussing the impact future solar development will have on agricultural lands.

Because large-scale solar requires considerable land use, a new report from the Center for Rural Affairs (produced for NCAT’s AgriSolar Clearinghouse) aims to provide decision-makers and others an overview of policy approaches they can take to combine solar with agriculture — a practice known as agrisolar or agrivoltaics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.