BROOKINGS — SowBridge, an online educational series for swine producers, begins on Feb. 2, 2022. SowBridge was created to provide the latest production-based information to swine producers directly from experts in a variety of topic areas.
South Dakota State University (SDSU) faculty members Dr. Ryan Samuel, Assistant Professor of Animal Science and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, and Dr. Bob Thaler, Professor of Animal Science and SDSU Extension Swine Specialist, currently serve on the committee that selects topics and speakers for SowBridge. Samuel, Thaler and other SDSU faculty members have also presented topics in the program in past years.
“Today's pork production is information-driven, and SowBridge is one of the best programs available to producers for unbiased and relevant information,” says Thaler. “One change in an operation that improves performance has a significant impact on that farm's profitability and sustainability, and that's what our goal is."
SowBridge is provided via 12 monthly electronic presentation sessions, with session recordings available for participants.
———
DATES AND TOPICS
The 2022 dates and topics for the program are as follows:
• Feb. 2 — The Impact of Non-edible Trim on Cull Sow Value
• March 2 — Proposition 12 Implications
• April 6 — Estrus Detection and Insemination Strategies for Different Housing Systems
• May 4 — Lactation Feeding Strategies
• June 1 — Global African Swine Fever Overview
• July 6 — What Will Happen if ASF Comes to the U.S.?
• Aug. 3 — How Does Mass Depopulation Work?
• Sept. 7 — How Does PRRS 1-4-4 Compare to Other Strains?
• Oct. 5 — Fan Maintenance and Ventilation Settings
• Nov. 2 — Body Assessment Methods
• Dec. 7 — Preweaning Piglet Survival
• Jan. 4, 2023 — PCAI (post-cervical artificial insemination): An Update on Adoption in the U.S.
Sessions are hosted on the first Wednesday of every month and run from 11:15 a.m. CST to about 12:15 p.m. During each session, participants can ask questions of the industry expert presenter and discuss topics with other participants from the comfort of their home, office or swine unit. Each registration provides access to one Zoom connection (or call-in) per session and all program materials for each registration, including recordings of the live session.
———
REGISTRATION
There is a registration fee, with additional subscriptions for multiple individuals from the same entity available at half price. While the first session starts Feb. 2, registrations are accepted at any time. For more information and to register, visit the Iowa State University’s SowBridge website.
SowBridge is provided through a cooperative effort of 15 colleges and universities, including SDSU, from the nation's major swine producing states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.