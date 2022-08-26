PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is seeking public participation in a virtual meeting to introduce and discuss proposed changes to the Surface Water Quality Standards in the Chapter 74:51 of the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD).

The meeting will include a DANR presentation explaining the proposed changes and provide an opportunity for public input.

