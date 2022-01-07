Brrr, it's cold out there! But the snow that's come with these recent blasts of Arctic air has been helping, even as the winter storm predictions has't yet matched what's actually piled up on the ground.
The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to show dry conditions in the Yankton area, but Southeast South Dakota is considerably improved compared to where we were even a month ago. Just a slight drought happening here.
Northeast Nebraska's dry conditions are also improving, even as a swath directly below the Missouri River remains in a moderate drought. On the western edge of the Yankton area, on the Nebraska side, sits a stubborn pocket of severe drought.
Statewide, the majority of both South Dakota and Nebraska continue to rate somewhere in the drought range but the map is much less red than it was in late summer and fall — red, as in extremely or exceptionally dry. The yellow blankets approximately half of South Dakota and half to two-thirds of Nebraska, indicating the lowest-possible drought level aside from drought-free; it’s a welcome sight.
Still, approximately one-quarter of South Dakota and one-third of Nebraska are gripped by moderate drought. These are mainly in western portions of the states, except for small pockets in or near the Yankton area.
South Dakota's drought-free lands lie in its northeast quadrant as well as a narrow strip running along and to the east of Interstate 29 all the way down to the southern border. Most of Eastern Nebraska is also drought-free at this time.
Looking ahead, the drought outlook forecasts that Southeast South Dakota will be declared drought-free by the end of January but that dry conditions will persist south of the Missouri River through at least the end of March.
For the remainder of this winter, there are equal chances for above-, at-, and below-typical temperatures and precipitation amounts. This trend continues as we head into spring planting and summer.
In agricultural news this week, a couple interesting items:
• John Deere announces upcoming release of its first fully driverless tractor in fall of 2022. The farmer only needs to be in tractor's seat to drive it to the field. From there, he or she can step out of the tractor and control it entirely from a mobile app from outside the cab. John Deere is betting that once farmers are comfortable with autonomous equipment, this will revolutionize crop production — starting with much fewer labor needs.
• Navigator CO2 is developing its Heartland Greenway Project, an original system that would transfer carbon emissions by pipeline from ethanol and fertilizer plants to underground storage where the compressed gas-turned-liquid would mineralize overtime into rock. The 1,300-mile proposed pipeline would criss-cross Minnesota — reaching southeast into Illinois, northeast into South Dakota and southwest into Nebraska. If allowed to come to fruition, the system would capture as much as 50% of carbon emissions from approximately 20 facilities along the way. While the project has been getting pushback from private property owners, Navigator CO2 maintains that this carbon capture and storage system will ensure the longevity and sustainability of key industries serving farmers, and thus optimize rural communities that will are coming under increasing pressure to adapt to perceived climate change threats.
