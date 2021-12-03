BROOKINGS — Cover crops are used to slow erosion, improve soil health and capture nutrients. From planting to termination, growers face many production decisions, however.
The Midwest Cover Crops Council (MCCC), made up of representatives from 12 Midwest states, the province of Ontario, other agricultural stakeholders, and universities, including South Dakota State University (SDSU), is releasing a new edition of the Cover Crops Field Guide.
“This pocket guide not only provides up-to-date expert-reviewed information on individual cover crops species, but also the overall management of cover crops in the Midwest agricultural system,” says David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist. “You will find information on species, seeding methods, potential pests, termination methods and many other aspects of establishing cover crops in your cropping system.”
Updates to the guide include recommendations for cover crop termination in unfavorably wet springs and planting green into cover crops. The cover crop species section of the guide has also been expanded to include white clover, forage brassicas, balansa clover and several cover crops that are commonly used in a mix.
The third edition field guide will be available for purchase in early December. Purchases can be made through Purdue University’s Education Store at mdc.itap.purdue.edu.
The MCCC will hold a live, one-hour webinar on Dec. 8 at 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CST) to outline the updates and answer questions. To register for the webinar or view a recorded version later, visit midwestcovercrops.org/. Attendees who pre-register will be eligible to receive a free copy of the new field guide after the webinar; limited quantities are available.
