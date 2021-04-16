BROOKINGS — The State FFA Degree, the highest degree conferred by the South Dakota FFA, was presented to 282 agricultural education students at the 2021 South Dakota FFA Convention.
Certain students rise to the top as star finalists. These individuals spend countless hours working on their projects and enhancing their potential for future jobs by gaining hands-on experience and developing technical skills. After a review of the students' supervised agricultural experience program and records, four finalists were selected in each category prior to state convention. The finalists interviewed in front of a panel and the most outstanding were selected to be the State Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness, Star in Placement and Star in Agri-Science. Each State Star will receive a $300 cash award and the finalists each receive $75.
Area results are as follows:
• State Star in Agribusiness — Gayden Johnson, Beresford; sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America.
Area finalists included:
• Star Farmer finalists — Kasandra Knutson, Viborg-Hurley;
• Star in Ag Business finalists — Gayden Johnson, Beresford; Geoff Dunkelberger, Parker; Brandt Marsh, Parker;
• Star in Ag Placement finalists — Kamrynn Sveeggen, Beresford.
———
District Star Greenhands are sophomores who were recognized for an outstanding start to their Supervised Agriculture Experience Project as being top in each of their FFA districts. These awards were sponsored by Central Farmers Cooperative and the 7 FFA districts.
Area District Star Greenhands include Janea Olson, Parker, District 3.
