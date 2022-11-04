ST LOUIS — The United Soybean Board (USB) and The Yield Lab Institute (YLI) challenge companies to create innovations that increase the use and value of soybean meal in existing markets through the Soy Innovation Challenge.

"Soybean oil demand is increasing as a feedstock for renewable energy, creating unique opportunities for soybean farmers. But an increase in expanded crush for oil means higher meal supply. With U.S. soybean meal's strong reputation as a high value product, additional pathways are necessary to advance consumption both domestically and internationally," said Ralph Lott, USB Chair and farmer from New York.

