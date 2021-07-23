BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and Nebraska Extension have announced the dates for the 2021 Forage Field Day, with this year's program being held in two separate locations for producer convenience. On Aug. 4 the event will be held at the SDSU Southeast Research Farm in Beresford, and then again Aug. 5 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Haskell Agricultural Laboratory in Concord, Nebraska.
“South Dakota is one of the top forage-producing states in the nation, and forages are of great importance when considering whole farm/ranch resiliency,” says Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist. “This year's forage field day will focus on corn and small grain silage, alfalfa survivability through drought and winter stress, and other forage land management and business-related topics. This field day is designed to provide growers with a time to ask questions and to learn how to create more-resilient and efficient forage systems.”
Both days will feature the following speakers and topics:
• 9:30 a.m. CST — Registration
• 10 a.m. — “Successfully Managing Chop Length, Packing Density and Kernel Processing During Silage Harvest,” Mike Brouk, Kansas State University Professor and Extension Specialist
• 11:10 a.m. — Silage chop length and packing density demonstrations
• Noon — Lunch and sponsor networking
• 1 p.m. — “Silage Use in Finishing Diets: Inclusion, Processing and Beef Production Per Acre of Cropland,” Zachary Smith, SDSU Assistant Professor
• 1:50 p.m. — “Shaker Box Demo,” Kim Clark, UNL Associate Extension Educator
• 2 p.m. — “Meeting Your Operation's Goals With Small Cereals Silage,” Alexa Johnson, UNL Assistant Research Technician, and Mary Drewnoski, UNL Assistant Professor and Beef Systems Specialist
• 2:50 p.m. — Refreshments and networking break
• 3 p.m. — “Alfalfa Survivability: Drought and Winter Stress,” Craig Scheaffer, University of Minnesota Professor
• 3:50 p.m. — “Forage Insurance Options,” Jay Parsons, UNL Professor and Farm and Ranch Management Specialist
• 4:15 p.m. — Survey and wrap-up
• 4:30 p.m. — Optional research farm tour
Registration is required, and attendees are encouraged to sign up online on the Nebraska Extension Events page (events.unl.edu/extension/upcoming) by July 28 for either field day. Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) credits will be available.
