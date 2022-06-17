LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has funding available for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers to develop Conservation Planning Activities. These plans are developed by NRCS certified Technical Service Providers (TSP) or other third-party service providers to help identify and find solutions for specific natural resource concerns on a farm or ranch operation.
Technical service providers for NRCS can carry out planning, design, implementation, and monitoring tasks for NRCS conservation program purposes. Applications for this year’s funding are currently being accepted at local NRCS offices through July 6.
Previously known as Conservation Activity Plans (CAP’s), beginning in 2022 NRCS has reorganized and renamed CAPs into three new categories — Conservation Planning Activities (CPAs), Design and Implementation Activities (DIAs), and Conservation Evaluation and Monitoring Activities (CEMAs). NRCS broke these activities out to clarify which phase of the NRCS conservation planning process the Technical Service Provider (TSP)/Provider will be supporting.
According to Conor Ward, the Environmental Quality Incentives Program manager with NRCS, “With a certified conservation planning activity, producers can not only have assistance in identifying resource concerns, but they can then apply for financial assistance to implement conservation practices needed to address these concerns in subsequent application periods.”
Eligible producers may apply at their local NRCS office at any time, but to be considered for this year’s funding, applications need to be submitted by July 6. If an application is approved for funding, payments are made directly to program participants after development and certification of a conservation planning activity.
For more information, contact your local NRCS field office.
