SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota farm and ranch families who are interested in expanding their livestock operations or building new facilities face a number of questions about county and state permitting, barn construction, nutrient management plans and other topics.
A free informational meeting to help answer those questions is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday March 19, 2020, in the Technology Center Amphitheatre at Mitchell Technical Institute, 1800 E. Spruce St. in Mitchell. The seminar is presented by Ag United for South Dakota, East River Electric Cooperative, the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce and the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council.
The informational meeting will cover a variety of topics including both county and South Dakota DENR permitting processes, design and construction of barns, nutrient management plans, and feeding opportunities. Presenters will include Brian McGinnis of Planning and Development District III, Brad Woerner of Stockwell Engineers and Tyler Samuelson of Summit Contracting.
The seminar is free, however pre-registration is required and space is limited to 75 attendees. A complimentary lunch will be provided. To register, email info@agunited.orgor call (605) 336-3622 by March 13.
Visit www.agunited.comfor more information on the seminar.
