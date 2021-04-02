BROOKINGS — As opportunities to obtain 2021 Private Applicator Certification in South Dakota wind down, SDSU Extension is offering a final online pesticide education course Thursday, April 8 from 6-9 p.m. CST.
“We were thrilled to be able to provide regulatory and pesticide education during our Crop Hour Private Applicator Certification webinar to more than 350 participants across the state,” says Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension Pesticide Education and Urban Entomology Field Specialist. “For those private applicators who have not recertified yet or are not interested in taking a self-paced course, this three-hour evening session will be the last opportunity for live private applicator training this season.”
Attendees will need to fill out a survey after the pesticide applicator training on April 8 in order to get credit for the class. Bachmann says private applicators that are not sure of their certification number or expiration date can search for their information using the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) private applicator database.
The April 8 Private Applicator Certification Training will cover the following topics:
• 6 p.m. — “Welcome and Tech Orientation,” Amanda Bachmann, SDSU Extension
• 6:05 p.m. — “South Dakota Laws and Regulations,” Valerie Mitchell, SDDA Ag Program Specialist
• 6:35 p.m. — “Climate Update and Weather Tools,” Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist
• 7:30 p.m. — “Five-minute break
• 7:35 p.m. — “Plant Diseases for Private Applicators,” Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist
• 8:05 p.m. — “Insect Pests for Private Applicators,” Adam Varenhorst, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist
• 8:35 p.m. — “Weed Management for Private Applicators,” Gared Shaffer, SDSU Extension Weeds Field Specialist
• 9 p.m. — Closing and link to exit survey (required for credit)
There is no fee to attend, but participants will need to register on the SDSU Extension Events page. Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
Private applicators (new and existing) that do not attend the April 8 webinar have two options for acquiring or updating their certification. They can either take an online certification course by registering with SDSU Extension and participating in a Training House course; or take an online private applicator exam via the SDDA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.