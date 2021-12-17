Opinion: Farmers Could Use A White Christmas

I’m writing this on a day when there is a chance of snow in the forecast. It feels like it just may happen! We have an east, damp breeze and cloud-covered skies and temperatures hovering just under the freezing point. Still, the most snow possible is around an inch. This won’t make much of a dent in the drought index.
Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, as of Dec. 9, southeast South Dakota remains in a moderate drought with some pockets of severe drought toward the western edge of the Yankton area. The moderate drought stretches south across the Missouri River into northeast Nebraska.
The long-term forecast doesn’t give much relief. The moderate drought is expected to last through the end of February, suggesting that the winter’s equal chance for above-, below- and at-normal temperatures and precipitation is likely to at least trend toward the dry side.
I know, I know … driving through snow, ice and endless weeks of melting slush isn’t ideal … but we really could use some precipitation this winter. Start singing those “White Christmas” songs.
Yes, you’re right … no one is in the mood to gaze out the window at gray skies and an equally colorless landscape of snow on the 274th day of January … but next year’s growing season will get a much better start if we can best that drought forecast. Every dryland farmer will thank you for your patience with any (hopefully) upcoming winter storms.
According to the USDA’s Nov. 28 Crop Progress Report, there has been improvement in soil moisture. About two-thirds, or 63%, of South Dakota’s topsoil is adequate. The remaining third or so, or 34%, continues to be short to very short. With the state’s subsoil — the long-term moisture storage — about half, or 53%, is adequate and 44% is short to very short. About two-thirds of South Dakota’s pasture and range is in poor to very poor condition with 12% good to excellent.
Over in Nebraska, about two-thirds — at 58% —of topsoil moisture is adequate and 42% is short to very short. Squarely half, or 50%, of subsoil moisture is adequate with 49% short to very short. Most of Nebraska’s pasture and range is in fair condition, at 46%, but 18% remains in good to excellent condition, leaving a third — or 36% — in poor to very poor condition.
Most of the fall crops have been harvested in both states. Cows have been turned out on stalks. Many operations have fall calves that look to be in good condition. While we’d like to see more moisture falling from the sky this winter to benefit soil moisture, fewer weather events do make generally easier on livestock especially with winter calving, lambing and kidding.
This rain-dancing, particularly in winter, is a bit of a catch-22. We will see after the holidays what nature decided on whether to grant us a White Christmas and perhaps an improved drought forecast heading into the New Year. Until then, happy holidays!
