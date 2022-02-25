PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is pleased to announce funds are available to enhance the competitiveness of South Dakota specialty crops through the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
The application deadline is March 25, 2022.
“South Dakota is a national leader in agricultural production,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “We are proud to support our specialty crop industry through these grants which give farmers across South Dakota an opportunity to innovate and increase demand for specialty crops.”
Grant funds can be used to increase specialty crop consumption and purchasing, expand production and market access, bolster food safety knowledge and processes, improve pest and disease control and environmental sustainability, contribute to new seed variety development, and expand specialty crop research and development.
Specialty crops are generally defined as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). A full list of eligible and ineligible specialty crops is available on the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service website. State, local, or tribal governmental entities, nonprofit organizations, research institutions and institutions of higher education, for-profit businesses, and individual producers may apply.
DANR anticipates awarding approximately $390,000 to projects selected through a competitive review process with an independent panel of experts from the South Dakota agricultural community. Projects may receive funding for up to three years, beginning Sept. 30, 2022, and extending up to Sept. 29, 2025.
The deadline for applications is March 25, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CDT.
