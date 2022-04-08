BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension will be hosting the Ag Economic Dialogues on April 15 at 10 a.m. CDT. The free hour-long webinar was created to assist farmers and ranchers in making the best and most-profitable decisions for their operations. The April webinar will cover how to evaluate carbon credit contracts.
As companies seek to reduce their environmental footprint, carbon credits for carbon sequestration and production practice changes are a renewed conversation at dinner tables, coffee shops and producer meetings across South Dakota.
Before farmers and ranchers sign the bottom line, they must understand what they are signing. Contracts are written in favor of the one that writes them. Therefore, the producer needs to know the benefits they are due from the contract, as well as the expectations and penalties for failing to perform, as indicated in the contract specifications.
Early adoption of new practices and programs can sometimes be beneficial and profitable for farmers and ranchers. However, contract length, production requirements, verification methods, and other specifications vary by company, and there are a lot of questions to answer before signing the bottom line.
Registration for the event can be found on the SDSU Extension Events page, and it is required to receive the Zoom link.
For more information, contact Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist, at Heather.Gessner@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.
