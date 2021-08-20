I never quite trust a cloudy morning sky after weeks of on-again-off-again wildfire smoke in our atmosphere. So, I woke this morning and wondered for a while whether the haze was another bout of smoke infusion or actual fog. A few hours into this morning, and it does seem to be a genuinely cloudy day.
August is so often surface-of-the-sun hot, so it's nice to be reminded that the thermometer's range dips below 90 degrees.
Clouds also tease the prospect of rain, which the Yankton area so badly needs right now. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Missouri River corridor running from Gregory and Charles Mix counties through Clay County on the South Dakota side — from Boyd County to the northeast corner of Dixon County on the Nebraska side— are now classified under an Extreme Drought. On the map located at DroughtMonitor.UNL.edu, it looks like a bright red gash separating the states.
The rest of the southeast South Dakota and northern Nebraska region isn't much better, with the soil moisture index colored in varying shades of drought warnings. All of South Dakota is squarely in some form of drought, and so, increasingly, is Nebraska.
The historic drought that has drained the Colorado River in the American Southwest and allowed wildfires to spread viciously in many states is stretching beyond its invisible line demarcating the western half of the U.S. from the eastern half.
Fingers of drought now spread as far east as Wisconsin and Indiana with worrying spots springing up independently in Maine, parts of the Appalachians and Texas. Considering how red the rash of drought is in the western U.S., it doesn't take much imagination to see the entire mainland U.S. swallowed by drought in time, aside from perhaps the seasonally hurricane-battered Southeast.
So, let's look at the long-range weather forecast to see what may be in store … not especially encouraging. Farmers, harvest should be easy to get out of the fields, but there may not be much soil moisture by the time that spring planting comes along.
By the end of August this year, it's predicted that all of Nebraska will be included in the drought along with South Dakota.
Where there is some wiggle room in the climate outlook maps — suggesting a flip-of-the-coin chance for typical, higher- or lower-than-typical temperatures and precipitation — the forecasts in favor of higher precipitation stay well away from the Yankton area. This suggests that there is a lower chance for higher-than-typical precipitation here, though there remains hope for a turnaround.
There's always hope.
I know that climate change is a hot-button, controversial topic around here — particularly regarding its cause. Is it a part of the Earth’s natural ebb and flow of atmospheric conditions, or are human activities causing an unnatural heat bubble around the planet? It seems to come down to individual interpretation of the data so far collected and predictions theorized about what the future holds. I’ve never been much of a fortune teller.
Regardless, South Dakota and Nebraska are dry right now and it does seem that we are well on the way to drier times … at least for a while. Is this abnormal in Earth’s history? No one could possibly know, as we’ve gone through multi-year droughts before. When it comes to the Upper Midwest, it seems more prudent to always plan for the drought just in case versus an atypically wet year. Likely, many of us have already been preparing for the next drought since our last drought.
We know how to adapt our farms and endure, and it’s time to do that again.
Rita Brhel, former Press & Dakotan writer, is a resident of rural Fairfield, Nebraska.
