BROOKINGS — There has been unprecedented milk and product price volatility over the last few months. Rabobank’s global dairy strategist Mary Ledman and Vice President of Dairy Research Ben Laine discuss their outlook on the global and United States dairy markets during a webinar hosted by the I-29 Moo University Consortium at noon Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Laine has spent 10 years working across the dairy value chain from cooperatives and cheese processors to food and agriculture finance. He is currently an analyst covering the North American dairy production sector for RaboResearch.
As Rabobank’s Dairy Strategist, Ledman leads a team of analysts around the globe who analyze developments in the regional and global dairy markets. She develops Rabobank’s dairy forecasts and has extensive knowledge of international dairy markets and policy with over thirty years of experience in the sector.
There is no pre-registration required. Participants can access the webinar at https://z.umn.edu/I29DairyOutlook
For more information, contact SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist Tracey Erickson at tracey.erickson@sdstate.edu or 605-882-5140, Jim Salfer at salfe001@umn.edu or 612-360-4506, Fred M. Hall at fredhall@iastate.edu or 712-737-4230, Jennifer Bentley at jbentley@iastate.edu or 563-382-2949, or Kim Clark at kimclark@unl.edu or 402-472-6065.
