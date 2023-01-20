MITCHELL — The South Dakota No-Till Association will be hosting their annual soil health/no-till educational event at Mitchell on Feb. 9 at the Highland Conference Center, 2000 Highland Way. Organizer Ruth Beck says that “this is an event that has been very popular with area ag producers and industry. We look forward to hosting this event every year.”

The Mitchell Soil Health starts at 9:30 a.m. CST with registration. The first speaker of the day will be Mitchell Hora, SE Iowa Farmer, and CEO/Founder of Continuum Ag. Hora will be sharing his knowledge on making money with Soil Health. The next presenter is Cristen Weber, Pheasants Forever Precision Ag & Conservation Specialist, who will share information on the “Every Acre Counts Program.”

