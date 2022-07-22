BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension will host a one-day South Dakota Water and Community Symposium Tuesday, July 26, from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Raven Precision Agriculture Center on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings.

SDSU is working to assess the capacity of small communities to deal with water through funding and support from the South Dakota Discovery Center (319h grant program) and East Dakota Water Development District (EDWDD). 

