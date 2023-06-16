WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting more than 1 million acres in this year’s Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup.

This is one of several signups that USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is holding for the program, and these results reflect the recognition the agricultural community give to CRP as a resource for climate-smart agriculture that helps promote plant and animal biodiversity as well as healthier soil. The signup’s results include 6,714 acres in South Dakota.

