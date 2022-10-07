PIERRE — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has been receiving documented deer mortalities due to hemorrhagic disease, also known as epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) or blue tongue. EHD was recently confirmed by laboratory analysis in deer from multiple South Dakota counties.

This disease is common in white-tailed deer and is typically detected in late summer or early fall. Minor deer losses to EHD can occur in any given year in South Dakota, but weather and habitat conditions will dictate the severity of the disease. EHD is not infectious to humans. For more information on the EHD virus visit gfp.sd.gov/epizootic-hemorrhagic-disease.

