Agricultural producers and landowners interested in conservation opportunities for their land in exchange for yearly rental payments can find many possibilities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (Continuous CRP) enrollment. This option offers conservation benefits similar to others, like General and Grassland CRP, but also offers unique flexibility and several program choices.

The long-term goal of all CRP opportunities is to re-establish valuable land cover — helping to improve water quality, prevent soil erosion, and reduce loss of wildlife habitat. Farmers enrolled in the program agree to remove environmentally sensitive land from agricultural production and plant species that will improve environmental health and quality in exchange for a yearly rental payment.

