South Dakota Farmers Union (SDFU) will host the organization’s annual Policy Meeting July 22, at 8 a.m.
When asked why he plans to participate in the 2021 Policy Meeting, Corson County rancher Jerry Petik references the Joe Diffie song, Third Rock from the Sun.
“For every cause, there is an effect. If you want to effect positive change, you have to have a cause and you have to do something to help that cause along,” explains Petik, a member of the 2021 Policy Committee. “I figure we can go to the coffee shop and complain, or I can go to a meeting like this and help develop profound and clear policy for our board to move forward with. What you do or don’t do will have an effect.”
Grassroots policy development is the reason SDFU hosts the annual Policy Meeting. During the meeting, members go through the organization’s policy book to ensure the policy is relevant and accurately reflects issues of the day. All additions and changes suggested by members during this meeting are voted on by members during the SDFU Annual Convention held each year in December.
“This meeting gives all members the opportunity to sculpt and change policy as we go through this crazy thing called life,” explains Chad Johnson, a Groton farmer and District 7 Board member.
Johnson further explains that because the policy is developed by the family farmers and ranchers it serves, when the organization lobbies on its behalf in Pierre or Washington, D.C., leaders know where it comes from.
“If you want to know what Farmers Union members are about, just look at our policy book. You will understand what we stand for and you will know our outlook on things,” Johnson says.
Only agriculture producers can vote on policy during the Annual Convention. “Because we believe unless you have boots on the ground, you don’t understand what is really going on in farm country. This also prevents outside influences, who don’t have agriculture’s best interests at heart from setting policy,” Johnson says.
And because SDFU is the state’s largest agriculture organization and its policy is on behalf of its nearly 20,000 members, those who develop policy at the state and national level tend to listen, explains Doug Sombke, a Conde crop and cattle producer and SDFU President.
“This is the united voice of family farmers and ranchers. Now, anyone can lobby on their own behalf in Pierre or D.C. – this is America – but we all know it is easy to break one stick, but if you have a bundle of sticks, they are much stronger,” Sombke says. “This is the reason we come together each year to review and build our policy. It is the reason our organization has a strong history. We’ve been doing this for more than a century.”
———
How can you participate?
The 2020 Policy Meeting was held via Zoom due to the pandemic. And many producers appreciated the convenience – they could step away from haying, spraying or other duties for a couple hours and then get right back to work. So, for the 2021 meeting, members will participate via Zoom, but the board and Policy Committee will meet in person.
To participate, members can find Zoom or conference call details by visiting www.sdfu.org. All special orders and extensive policy changes need to be submitted to the state office or sdfu@sdfu.org by July 19. Questions? Reach out to Karla Hofhenke, SDFU Executive Director at 605-350-5976 or Karla@SDFU.org.
