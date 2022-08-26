HORACE, N.D. — Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm families who have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster, will soon be adding Illinois to its growing list of service states.

Operations will begin with spring planting assistance in 2023, followed by haying, harvest, commodity hauling and livestock feeding support throughout the remaining growing season and for years to come. These services will be available to eligible farm families across the Prairie State. 

