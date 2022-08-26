HORACE, N.D. — Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides free planting, haying, harvesting, commodity hauling and livestock feeding assistance to farm families who have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster, will soon be adding Illinois to its growing list of service states.
Operations will begin with spring planting assistance in 2023, followed by haying, harvest, commodity hauling and livestock feeding support throughout the remaining growing season and for years to come. These services will be available to eligible farm families across the Prairie State.
This expansion is being made possible through the generosity of several major sponsors, including Anheuser-Busch, John Deere, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Wyffels Hybrids. Farm Rescue has also received support for its Illinois operations through local John Deere retailer, Sloan Implement. The company is helping to coordinate delivery of a combine for 2023 harvest assistance efforts in Illinois and the surrounding region, as well as supplying tech support and service for Farm Rescue’s initial launch of operations in the state.
“Farm Rescue is very thankful for the unwavering support from our family of sponsors in helping us grow our service area,” said Bill Gross, Founder & President, Farm Rescue. “We look forward to extending a helping hand to many farm families in crisis throughout the state of Illinois.”
With the addition of Illinois in 2023, Farm Rescue and its volunteer workforce will now serve a total of 8 states. The nonprofit is currently accepting applications for assistance from families within its existing service states, including Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota. Any farm family experiencing a major injury, illness or natural disaster is encouraged to apply at farmrescue.org or by calling 701-252-2017. Referrals are also welcome.
Farm Rescue is asking the media and general public to help raise awareness of this available assistance throughout the Prairie State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.