Spend your Sunday afternoon visiting two farms in Clay County. Enjoy learning and sampling from the farms who are working to assure their families and communities have locally grown food.
The S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) and area producers have coordinated this upcoming tour to showcase specialty crops and the local foods industry on July 17. The air-conditioned bus will depart from Sioux Falls at 12:30 p.m. (CT). An additional pick-up site is located in Beresford at 1 p.m.
Buses will travel to farm sites, with tours lasting one hour at each farm. Participants will return to Sioux Falls by 6 p.m.
Our first stop will be at Prairie Moon Herbs, where visitors will tour the field garden, say hello to the llamas, and then see the flower garden & fruit trees. Prairie Moon Herbs offers dried herbs and tea blends, and visitors will be able to see where both tea and honey is processed on the farm.
The second stop will be at Stone's Throw Acres, a farm that brings the perspective of a beginning farmer growing and producing an array of foods including herbs, honey, fruits, and more while focusing on the five principles of soil health.
In addition to sharing how healing the soil is making a difference on their farm, they will be showing how they keep bees naturally, started an orchard, integrate livestock, and maintain a garden.
Bring your family and enjoy an afternoon learning about how your food is produced. Youth are welcome but will need to have a ticket purchased for their seat. You will be a guest on tour hosts’ property, so please use common sense and follow directions. You come at your own risk. You may wish to bring a small cooler for purchases.
The event is hosted by SDSPA and supported through the Specialty Crop Block Grant program.
