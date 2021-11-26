The 2022 North Central Region — Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) Farmer Rancher Grant Call for Proposals is now open.
Farmers and ranchers in the North Central region are invited to submit grant proposals to explore sustainable agriculture solutions to problems on the farm or ranch. Sustainable agriculture is good for the environment, profitable, and socially responsible. Proposals should show how farmers and ranchers plan to use their own innovative ideas to explore sustainable agriculture options and how they will share project results.
Farmer Rancher grants are for ideas initiated by farmers and ranchers and are offered as individual grants ($15,000 maximum) or team grants for two or more farmers/ranchers who are working together ($30,000 maximum). NCR-SARE expects to fund about 40 projects in the 12-state North Central Region with this call. A total of approximately $720,000 is available for this program.
NCR-SARE will be accepting online submissions for the Farmer Rancher Grant Program. More information about the online submission system can be found in the call for proposals.
Applicants with questions can contact Joan Benjamin, Associate Regional Coordinator and Farmer Rancher Grant Program Coordinator, at benjaminj@lincolnu.edu or 573-681-5545. Applicants should also contact Joan Benjamin if they need a hard copy or an email version of the call for proposals. We revise our calls for proposals each year, which means it is crucial to use the most recent call for proposals.
