PIERRE — The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced additional speakers and tour locations for the 2022 Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit). The two-day event will be June 22-23 in Brookings at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on South Dakota State University’s campus.
Joining keynote speakers Chris Koch and Greg Ibach on the agenda is Dr. Brent Gloy and Amanda Radke.
Dr. Gloy, an agricultural economist, will discuss how supply constraints are shaping agricultural markets and provide an overview of the financial condition of the agriculture industry.\
Amanda Radke, a fifth-generation rancher from Mitchell, will be the Master of Ceremonies and present “How Agriculture Can Lead a Nation Through Challenging Times.” She will challenge the audience to look for new business opportunities and find innovative ways to add value to their operation.
Day two of the conference includes tours highlighting innovations in South Dakota’s agriculture industry. Participants will visit the robotic milking facility at the Orland Ridge Dairy near Madison. Other stops include South Dakota State research facilities, including the Swine Education and Research Facility and the Animal Disease and Research Diagnostic Laboratory.
The 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award will be presented at the Ag Summit. This award recognizes an individual or organization for their positive contribution to South Dakota’s agricultural industry. The deadline has been extended and nominations will be accepted through March 31, 2022. Nomination forms can be found on our website.
Each year, the Governor’s Ag Summit brings together policymakers, industry leaders, producers and prospective farmers from South Dakota’s farming and ranching communities to share their experiences and develop personal connections. The agenda for this year’s Ag Summit includes an ag-economic market outlook, policy updates, industry tours, and producer recognition. To view the agenda and learn more about the event, visit https://danr.sd.gov/AgSummit/.
