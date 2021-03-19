BROOKINGS — The I-29 Moo University Collaboration will host its seventh annual Dairy Beef Short Course March 23. This year the educational opportunity will be offered as a webinar rather than face-to-face due to the COVID-19 situation. The event is geared toward producers and industry involved in dairy beef production but is open to the public.
“The presenters at this year’s Dairy Beef Short Course are industry leaders who will provide insight into factors influencing dairy beef performance along with looking at the future of dairy beef production from a consumer lens and economic standpoint,” says Tracey Erickson, SDSU Extension Dairy Field Specialist. “The Dairy Beef Short Course continues to be one of the premier dairy beef events in North America and is held as a pre-educational event for the Central Plains Dairy Expo. We hope to be able to hold the event in its normal format in 2022.”
Schedule:
• 10 a.m.-noon (CST) — Health Factors Affecting Animal Performance
“The Role of Nutrition and Implants in Dairy Beef Health and Animal Performance,” Tara Felix, Assistant Professor and Penn State Beef Extension Specialist
“The Employee Influence on Dairy Beef Health and Performance,” Phil Durst, Michigan State University Extension Field-Based Educator
Question and Answer
• 1-3 p.m. (CST) — The Future of Dairy Beef Production
“Understanding what Influences your ROI,” Bill Halfman, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Agricultural Agent
“Future Consumer Trends to Optimize Market Opportunities in Dairy Beef,” Lisa Scebbi, JBS USA Beef Marketing Director
Question and Answer
I-29 Moo University is a consortium of Extension dairy specialists from the land-grant universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The I-29 Moo University is a multi-state learning collaboration (https://dairy.unl.edu/i-29-moo-university) and connects extension dairy staff with the dairy community to share research, information and management practices through workshops, webinars, e-newsletters, podcasts and on-farm tours.
Sponsorships of the I-29 Moo University helps to keep programs affordable. The consortium thanks the following companies:
Gold Level: DTE Biomass Energy
Silver Level: Sealpro; Central Plains Dairy Foundation; Diamond V; Phileo-Lesaffre Animal Care; Agropur and Select Sires
Bronze Sponsors: Kroese & Kroese; Lallemand; Agri-King; Quality Liquid Feeds(QLF); Sioux Nation Ag Center; Mustang Seeds; ProAg Engineering, Inc.; DCC Waterbeds; Nebraska State Dairy Association; Trans Ova Genetics; Alforex Seeds; South Dakota Dairy Producers; Automated Waste Systems (AWS); Ag Country — Farm Credit Services; Nutrient Advisors; Western Iowa Dairy Alliance and Minnesota Milk.
To register for the event, visit the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach event page (https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_39HGpb1dkEgUFr7). The registration fee is $25 and will be payable online. Links to the webinar will be sent upon registration. An electronic copy of the proceedings will also be emailed to participants at the conclusion of the webinar along with access to the recordings of the two sessions. The registration will remain open until March 22.
For more information, contact Erickson at 605-882-5140 or tracey.erickson@sdstate.edu; Fred Hall, Iowa State University Extension Dairy Specialist at 712-737-4230 or fredhall@iastate.edu; Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist at 605-688-6623 or Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu; Jim Salfer, University of Minnesota Extension Dairy Educator at 320-203-6093 or salfe001@umn.edu; Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate at 605-688-5452 or Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu ; or Beth Doran, Iowa State University Extension Beef Program Specialist at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.
