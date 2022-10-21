RAPID CITY — “Riding For the Brand — Be Legendary” is the theme for the 105th annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 18-19, 2022, at The Monument in Rapid City.
The two-day event will feature thought-provoking speakers on timely issues, emceed by farm broadcaster Mike Pearson. Rodeo cowboy Braxton Nielson will kick off the convention on Friday at 3:30 p.m. with an inspirational message titled “Born to Succeed”. The day activities are followed by a fun night with SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.
Saturday morning will focus on the SDFB delegate session where county delegates will vote on important policy issues brought forth by SDFB members.
Headlining the seminars on Saturday afternoon are sessions on Legendary Service, Legendary Technology, Legendary Leadership and Legendary Outreach.
A Ranchers Formal Banquet will conclude the festivities on Saturday evening with entertainment by Matt Rush, a fourth-generation New Mexico farmer and cattle rancher.
In addition, information will be available on the South Dakota Farm Bureau Health Plans that are being offered to SDFB members in South Dakota. Farm Bureau Financial Services agents will be on hand to offer information and answer questions about the plans.
