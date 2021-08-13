Making Early Weaning Successful

Although we have gotten a bit of rain this summer, the lasting effects of the hot, dry June have left many cow/calf producers with inadequate grass for the summer. One option for saving pasture is to utilize early weaning. As compared to weaning at the traditional six to seven months of age, early weaning occurs between 90 and 150 days of age. This gets the calves off the cow, decreasing her nutritional needs, and keeps the calves from consuming the limited forage, thereby saving grass in the pasture.
Early weaned calves do quite well off the cow. After 60 days of age, milk becomes increasingly less important in their diet. That means three- to five-month-old calves will readily eat other feedstuffs with successful health and growth results. However, due to their age they are more susceptible to environmental and diet fluctuations. We need to keep this in mind when feeding these younger animals to stamp out problems at their earliest stages.
To begin with, choosing the correct starter ration sets these young calves up for success or failure. Stay away from any silages in a starter ration if at all possible. Young calves will often refuse to eat silage, especially if they are not familiar with the feed. Rather, good quality hay and a highly palatable concentrate ration are the best way to go.
A mistake people will make when feeding early weaned calves is to rely too much on prairie hay. Yes, it is something they will readily consume, but there is not enough energy in it for a growing calf. Add to that the stress of weaning and the possibility that a few of the calves may be undergoing a mild health challenge, a hay-alone diet will cause issues.
Rather, get them started on concentrates as soon as possible. They do not require a large amount of concentrate to meet their needs, and as long as adequate bunk space is available for the calves to all eat at once the risk of acidosis is small. In these situations it is critical to have a good nutritionist on your team, especially if you are new to feeding early weaned calves. The nutritionist can put together a ration that meets these young calves’ energy needs without creating a high risk of acidosis.
As alluded to earlier in the article, when you have a group of anything living, there are always a few individuals that are fighting a low-level infectious disease. But, with young calves and inclement weather, these diseases can become more serious for those animals and quickly spread to others in the herd. This makes identifying and treating sick animals all-the-more critical to keeping the group healthy.
With very early weaned calves, it is not uncommon for them to continue to eat at the onset of an illness. Our go-to “treat them the moment they go off feed” mentality is accurate for older animals, but I would caution we need to be more proactive in younger calves. Be quick to pull slower or punky-looking animals for further observation, even if they are still eating, and if febrile treat with an appropriate antibiotic.
In the face of a drought, cattlemen should not be afraid to wean their calves early. It is better for the calves, the cows and the pasture environment in the long run. But remember that early-weaned calves require more attention than calves weaned at a normal age. If we have a quality diet and stay on top of health issues, the calves will grow well and we can move through this drought with healthier grass for next year.
