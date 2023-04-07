LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) has announced its strategic partnership with Google to increase sorghum consumer awareness through innovative marketing strategies. USCP is a producer-funded national organization dedicated to improving the sorghum industry and representing sorghum farmers across the United States.

USCP will leverage Google's expertise in digital marketing to create consumer awareness campaigns that promote the sustainability and health benefits of sorghum and its versatility as a food ingredient. USCP recently led efforts to develop and launch a new campaign for this partnership, titled “Sorghum. Food’s Best Kept Secret.” to showcase and offer a new whole-grain option for consumers. The campaign's ads can be viewed on The Sorghum Checkoff’s YouTube channel, Sorghum. Nature's Super Grain and are powered by Google Ads, leveraging Google's expertise in digital marketing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.