BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension has released nine videos of producers sharing their experiences in the Every Acre Counts program.
Every Acre Counts is a multi-partner effort to empower agricultural producers to use their own data to identify marginal lands on their farms through precision profitability analysis. About 52,000 acres are enrolled in the program, and over 2,600 acres have been removed from unprofitable crop production.
In these new videos, nine producers share their experiences with Every Acre Counts. They discuss the marginally profitable cropland they wrestle with across eastern South Dakota, and share how they use the precision profitability analysis. They also debate how they approach and treat problem soils.
Additional videos capture the broader implications for agronomy, farm management and working with landowners, giving other producers and landowners insights into the process.
A longer video captures Every Acre Counts’ multi-faceted approach with insights from key thought leaders in soil health. Every Acre Counts uses a working lands approach — keeping soil healthy and productive for future direct benefits to landowners and indirect benefits to the community.
The videos are available on the SDSU Extension website at https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/every-acre-counts, or on the SDSU Extension YouTube channel in the “Every Acre Counts” playlist. The application to enroll in Every Acre Counts is also available on the Every Acre Counts page on the SDSU Extension website.
