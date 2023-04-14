BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension has released nine videos of producers sharing their experiences in the Every Acre Counts program.

Every Acre Counts is a multi-partner effort to empower agricultural producers to use their own data to identify marginal lands on their farms through precision profitability analysis. About 52,000 acres are enrolled in the program, and over 2,600 acres have been removed from unprofitable crop production.

