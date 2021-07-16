I was dismayed last month to learn that Nebraska was now included in the beginning stages of drought that has been gripping the western half of the U.S. for the past few years. The day I learned that, the mercury rose well above 100 degrees and the kids were dunking hens to keep them alive.
I was sitting in the kids’ dentist office watching The Weather Channel on the wall-mounted TV screen, and the weather lady kept repeating how Nebraska could use relief but wouldn’t be getting it anytime soon.
Today, we’re getting it. Mark the calendar for July 14, the day the drought broke … hopefully.
It’s been downpouring for almost 40 minutes. No hail, very little wind, but so much water.
I was at the county Extension office just this morning, picking up something for the county fair in a couple weeks, and talking with the Extension educator about the need for rain. She commented how a rain right now would be just perfect to take the stress off farmers before the typically hot, dry stretch of summer begins in July. Since the cool, cloudy, damp May gave way, June was a roaster and July has been more of the same. We saw a lot of 100-degree days before it was even summer yet. I replied that the problem with summer thunderstorms is, they usually come with something nasty. Both of our thoughts turned to photos seen on Facebook of the latest hail damage to crops somewhere in the state, no doubt accompanying what otherwise was a godsend of moisture.
Yesterday wasn’t so bad. A nice breeze always seems to dissipate a high-humidity, high-heat day. But when I loaded the kids into the car to drive down to work 4-H lambs, the breeze had stopped and the oppressive, lung-sucking humidity had begun. The lambs were breathing heavy after a short showmanship practice, and we were breathing equally heavy while picking up small square hay bales at 9 p.m. that night. Normally, sunset is a good bet for some finally cool-ish work hours outside. Last night, the sweat dripped as much as in the middle of the day. But I didn’t add to my sunburn.
Today, the air was so thick with moisture that it was like breathing mud, as my daughter described it. It was that level of humidity where it seems that all the flies want to do is land on your legs and bite. Why is that? We watched the livestock for signs of heat stress. High-humidity air is dangerous when there isn’t a breeze, but it seemed that the heavy cloud cover was helping. None of the chickens had to be dunked, and the sheep kept on grazing.
About mid-afternoon, the clouds to the west were turning a deep slate blue. I shooed the kids outside to get chores done. Not even five minutes later, the weather radio alarm sounded. The storm was headed our way fast. At that moment, one of the kids bounded inside and said there was a crack of cloud-to-ground lightning and she didn’t think it was safe to finish chores. That sounded safest to me. But, she said, the oldest kid was still out there. I looked out the back door, and there she is … whistling and swinging a bucket, going under the big elm tree in the poultry yard, without a care in the world. Her siblings yelled at her to come inside, and she argued that she still had to pick up eggs. The eggs, I said, could wait.
Here we are, 45 minutes after the standoff about the eggs and the rain has stopped, the humidity wrung out of the air. More rain fell than could fit in our rainwater catch barrels that we keep to water the garden in the dry spells. There is no damage, the breeze is cool, and the clouds are already breaking up behind the storm system.
I call that a good summer storm.
Rita Brhel, former Press & Dakotan writer, is a resident of rural Fairfield, Nebraska.
