Growing Connections

The Growing Connections app will help users form connections with other producers, landowners, and gardeners with valuable insight about soil health management practices.

 USDA-NRCS South Dakota photo

PIERRE — South Dakota farmers, ranchers and gardeners are making strides in improving soil health, and they’re willing to share what works and what doesn’t. A new app from the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition aims to make it easier to reach out to fellow farmers and soil health experts.

Growing Connections, accessible as a smart phone app and from a web browser, is like a social network focused on soil health. Users can post questions about no-till practices and cover crops, for example, and get feedback from those with experience. They can participate in group discussions or reach out directly to a mentor who has expertise in a certain practice or knowledge of a particular region of the state.

