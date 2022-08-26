BROOKINGS — The 76th annual Meeting of the Midwestern Legislative Conference (MLC) was held in Wichita, Kansas, July 10-13, 2022. Led by Kansas Senator Carolyn McGinn, 2022 chair of the MLC, the Kansas Legislature hosted hundreds of legislators from across the Midwest.

The four-day conference included dozens of sessions, keynote presentations, site tours and round table discussions on topics ranging from policy development to support care giving in communities with aging populations to clean energy impacts on natural resources and agriculture.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.