Getting young farmers to serve on the board of directors was a challenge facing Central Farmers Cooperative. To overcome it, the full-service agriculture co-op decided to take a proactive approach.

“We felt it was important to get some younger people involved, so we started an apprenticeship program to get them up to speed before they ran to be elected to the board,” explained Jim Wahle, a Salem crop farmer who served on the co-op’s board of directors for nearly 15 years.

