Mannheimia Pneumonia And Weaned Calves

Weaning is just around the corner (or here, if you’re an early calver) and that means it’s time for our annual “why are these calves coughing” article. Though environmental factors like dust or biological factors like stress predispose calves to pneumonia, at the end of the day the main factor that causes disease is the bug itself. And the main bug we encounter when surveying pneumonias in freshly weaned calves is Mannheimia haemolytica.
This bacterium was formerly named Pasteurella haemolytica, but thanks to new understandings of microbiology the name was changed. That being said, the disease is still commonly referred to as Pasteurella pneumonia. Since there is another bacterium that causes pneumonia under that same genus, Pasteurella multocida, I’ll keep to the new name for clarity’s sake.
Mannheimia is typically part of a complex of viruses and bacteria that strike calves, leading to pneumonia. What makes it a particular concern from among these bugs is that it produces a product called a leukotoxin. This leukotoxin has a knack for destroying white blood cells that the calf’s immune system would use to overcome the infection. As a result, we often find Mannheimia when we test lung tissue on posted calves, as it typically places the final nail in the coffin of the recently deceased bovine.
With this being such a deadly bacterium, it may come as a surprise that Mannheimia is present in the nasal tract of normal, healthy calves. While it resides in the nose of healthy cattle, Mannheimia does not cause disease. It is when something happens to the calf that decreases the calf’s normal immune function, such as stress or a viral infection, the problems start. The bacteria divide rapidly and then is inhaled down the trachea into the lungs. Once in the lungs, the adverse effects previously mentioned begin to occur.
A Mannheimia-caused pneumonia is indistinguishable from other bacterial or viral causes of pneumonia when viewing an infected animal in the pen or pasture. Calves will slow or stop eating, have droopy ears and seem slow and tired looking. If a temperature is taken, they often have a fever of 104o F or higher. They may puff or cough, but it is uncommon to hear audible breathing.
There are a number of antibiotic treatment options available that are effective for Mannheimia pneumonia. These treatments are effective for other bacterial pneumonias, so it is not necessary to be 100% certain the calf has Mannheimia before treatment.
However, treatment timing is critical. Because Mannheimia is actively destroying lung tissue and white blood cells, the longer the calf goes without treatment, the more damage that occurs. And with more damage, the less likely the antibiotic will help the calf fully return to normal after treatment.
The best practice is to walk, or ride a horse, through the pen every day after weaning, looking for calves that have the signs mentioned before (inappetence, droopy ears and lethargy). If we check every day, we are more apt to catch a sick calf at the onset of disease. Even catching them a day or two late may lead to the antibiotic treatment failing to help the calf fully recover.
If time is short on your farm, structure your weaning so you can keep a close eye on the calves for at least the first 21 days on feed. This is the time period when calves are most likely to get sick. In addition, vaccination at least three weeks prior to weaning with an effective vaccine prepares the calf to fight off the infection. While it doesn’t prevent Mannheimia entirely, if vaccinated appropriately it will decrease the severity of disease.
Just because we’re coming up on weaning doesn’t mean that we are resigned to losing calves from pneumonia. Knowing the potential problem Mannheimia haemolytica presents, vaccinate the calves prior to weaning and check them daily for at least the first three weeks after weaning. Then, you’ll have the best chance of keeping all of them around until sale day.
